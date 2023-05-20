Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

