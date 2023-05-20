Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

