Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AMG opened at $141.39 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

