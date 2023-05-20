iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 461,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

