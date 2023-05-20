Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $864.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

