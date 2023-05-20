Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

