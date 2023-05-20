Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 284.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WASH opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

