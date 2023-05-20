Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock worth $916,689 over the last ninety days. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

