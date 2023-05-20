Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.