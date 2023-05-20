Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

