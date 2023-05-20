Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANZU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

ANZU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.