Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

