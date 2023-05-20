KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $423.64 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

