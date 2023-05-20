Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

