Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.