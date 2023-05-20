Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $68.05 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

