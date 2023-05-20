Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

