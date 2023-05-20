Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,608,000 after buying an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $312,708. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.