Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $379,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at FormFactor

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

