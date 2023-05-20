Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $379,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FORM stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
