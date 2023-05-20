Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $484,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $954.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $884.54 and a 200-day moving average of $848.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

