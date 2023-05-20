Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $401.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $402.55.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

