Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.15% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

DSM opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

