Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

