nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of nLIGHT worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $13.32 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

