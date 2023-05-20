Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

