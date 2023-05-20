SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

KRE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.