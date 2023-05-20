Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GDXJ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

