Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $95,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

