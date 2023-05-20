Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $658.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.