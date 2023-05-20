Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJS opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

