PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

