Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

