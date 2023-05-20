Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

