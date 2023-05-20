EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

