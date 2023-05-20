Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $92.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

