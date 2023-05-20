Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.