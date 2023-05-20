Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $152.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

