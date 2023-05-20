Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $20.43 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.