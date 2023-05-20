Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 8,040 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.