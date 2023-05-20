Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

MMM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

