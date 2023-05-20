Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after buying an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

