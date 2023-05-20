Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

