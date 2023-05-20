Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

