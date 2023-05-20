Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.