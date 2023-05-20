Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 413,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,301 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 71,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

