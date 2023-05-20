Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 69,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

