Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $260.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.19. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

