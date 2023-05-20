Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,219 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

