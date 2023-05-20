Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $588.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $600.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

