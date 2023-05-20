Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,273 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

